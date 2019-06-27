Capital investment slumps 4.5% in first quarter
Gross fixed capital formation fell for a fifth consecutive quarter in the first three months of 2019, although public-sector spending picked up
Gross fixed capital formation fell 4.5% in the first quarter of 2019 from the prior three months, the Reserve Bank said on Thursday, marking the fifth-consecutive quarter of declines.
This shaved off 0.9 percentage points off SA's economic growth rate in the quarter, the Reserve Bank's quarterly bulletin showed on Thursday.
A pick-up in public capital expenditure offset a massive decline in private-sector spending.
Real gross fixed capital outlays by private business enterprises receded 9.8% in the first quarter of 2019 from the previous quarter, while public corporations increased their spending 16% in the period, snapping a seven-quarter streak of declines.
Gross fixed capital formation is a measure of new investments into an economy, stripping out expenditure to replace depreciating assets.
The improvement in public-sector spending came off a low base, however, and was due to a strong investment drive by state-owned companies, despite financial and governance challenges, the bulletin read.
The decline in private-sector spending was consistent with the subdued economic activity and depressed business confidence during the period, the Reserve Bank said.
SA's economy contracted a shock 3.2% in the first quarter compared to the last quarter of 2018, with the Reserve Bank's bulletin showing that this was largely due to a sharp decrease in exports.
The decline in exports shaved of 7.5 percentage points off SA's growth rate, although this was offset by increased domestic expenditure, notably by the government.
SAs trade surplus narrowed from R71.8bn in the fourth quarter of 2018 to R43.0bn in the first quarter of 2019, as the value of net gold and merchandise exports decreased more than that of merchandise imports.