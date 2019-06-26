Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What can be done to address SA’s unemployment crisis

Business Day TV talks to Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine, Business Leadership SA COO Busi Mavuso and Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola

26 June 2019 - 07:54 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / ANDREA CRISANTE
Picture: 123RF / ANDREA CRISANTE

Nonagricultural employment in SA improved by 0.8% year on year in the first quarter, with employers adding 76,000 staff to their payrolls.

Sanlib chief economist Kevin Lings, however, has noted that this improvement is modest relative to the growth in SA’s labour force, which increased by about 600, 000 people over the past year. So with a growing workforce and a lack of substantial job gains in an economy where growth is stagnant and companies are focused on cost containment measures.

Business Day TV posed this to a panel of experts, which included Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine; Business Leadership SA COO Busi Mavuso and Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.

Business Day TV talks to Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine, Business Leadership SA COO Busi Mavuso and Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola

Business Day TV talks to Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine, Business Leadership SA COO Busi Mavuso and Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola

SA’s first-quarter employment picks up, but businesses are cutting costs

Dismal economic growth in the first three months failed to dent SA’s employment rate, ​although business are cutting overtime and part-time jobs
Economy
20 hours ago

NEVA MAKGETLA: SA can’t just ride out its economic storm

As long as the economy remains unusually inequitable and mining dependent, it won’t sustain rapid growth
Opinion
1 day ago

African farmers increase yields and income with their smartphones

From drones and big data to financing apps, advanced technology can be a game changer
National
21 hours ago

Uniqlo owner aims to attract top talent with higher pay and perks

Salary being considered by retailer’s owner Fast Retailing would be nearly 10 times the national average in Japan
Companies
1 day ago

Measured boldness is now what’s required to stimulate the economy

The poor performance of the economy means we cannot continue with a rigid adherence to fiscal discipline of the kind we have been pursuing
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.