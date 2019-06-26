WATCH: What can be done to address SA’s unemployment crisis

Nonagricultural employment in SA improved by 0.8% year on year in the first quarter, with employers adding 76,000 staff to their payrolls.

Sanlib chief economist Kevin Lings, however, has noted that this improvement is modest relative to the growth in SA’s labour force, which increased by about 600, 000 people over the past year. So with a growing workforce and a lack of substantial job gains in an economy where growth is stagnant and companies are focused on cost containment measures.

Business Day TV posed this to a panel of experts, which included Econometrix chief economist Azar Jammine; Business Leadership SA COO Busi Mavuso and Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola.