WATCH: Why business confidence is at a two-year low

RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux talks to Business Day TV about SA Inc’s pessimism

14 June 2019 - 08:51 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Business confidence is stuck at a two-year low.

The RMB/BER business confidence index has flat-lined at 28 points during the second quarter. Building, retail and wholesale trade businesses registered an improvement in sentiment, while the confidence of manufacturers and motor trade companies dimmed.

To find out if the index is a reflection of an economy stuck in a rut, Business Day TV caught up with RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux to get his opinion on the issue.

The RMB/BER business confidence index was unchanged in the second quarter compared to the first, at 28 index points
