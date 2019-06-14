WATCH: Why business confidence is at a two-year low

Business confidence is stuck at a two-year low.

The RMB/BER business confidence index has flat-lined at 28 points during the second quarter. Building, retail and wholesale trade businesses registered an improvement in sentiment, while the confidence of manufacturers and motor trade companies dimmed.

To find out if the index is a reflection of an economy stuck in a rut, Business Day TV caught up with RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux to get his opinion on the issue.