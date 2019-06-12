News Leader
WATCH: Why factory activity surged in April
Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth talks to Business Day TV about the latest manufacturing production data
Factory activity rose the most in almost three years as the worst load-shedding the country abated.
Manufacturing production grew 4.6% in April, after the sector saw growth of 1.3% in March.
The biggest growth drivers in the sector were a 9.4% rise in basic iron and steel, nonferrous metal products, metal products and machinery; an 18.6% jump in motor vehicles, parts and accessories, and other transport equipment; a 3.3% rise in food and beverages; and a 1.7% increase in petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products.
Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth spoke to Business Day TV about the latest figures and whether this print could suggest a turnaround for the sector.
Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth talks to Business Day TV about the latest manufacturing production data