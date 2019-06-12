WATCH: Why factory activity surged in April

Factory activity rose the most in almost three years as the worst load-shedding the country abated.

Manufacturing production grew 4.6% in April, after the sector saw growth of 1.3% in March.

The biggest growth drivers in the sector were a 9.4% rise in basic iron and steel, nonferrous metal products, metal products and machinery; an 18.6% jump in motor vehicles, parts and accessories, and other transport equipment; a 3.3% rise in food and beverages; and a 1.7% increase in petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products.

Manufacturing Circle executive director Philippa Rodseth spoke to Business Day TV about the latest figures and whether this print could suggest a turnaround for the sector.