Economy

Manufacturing production jumps to three-year high

11 June 2019 - 14:16 Sunita Menon
Production in the manufacturing sector rose to its highest level in almost three years as the worst load-shedding the country has seen abated.

Manufacturing production grew 4.6% in April, after the sector saw growth of 1.3% in March. This was higher than the Bloomberg consensus which projected growth of 1.3%, and the highest level since June 2016.

The biggest growth drivers were a 9.4% rise in basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery; an 18.6% jump in motor vehicles, parts and accessories, and other transport equipment; a 3.3% rise in food and beverages; and a 1.7% increase in petroleum, chemical products, rubber and plastic products.

Production also increased by 2.8% in April compared to March.

This is a strong start to the second quarter for the sector after the re-emergence of load-shedding in the first quarter, which weighed on production volumes, keeping growth in the sector constrained. Manufacturing contracted by 8.8% in the first quarter and deducted 1.1 percentage points from GDP.

Statistics SA’s manufacturing production index, which was at 100 points in 2015, came in at 103.9 in April, up from 101.1 points in March.

The monthly changes in factory output measured by Statistics SA usually tend to be foreshadowed by the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which is published on the first business day of each month.

The PMI, which gauges activity in the manufacturing industry, rose by 2.2 points to reach 47.2 index points in April — the first increase in three months.

menons@businesslive.co.za

