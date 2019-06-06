Current-account deficit for first quarter a little better than expected

SA's current-account deficit widened to 2.9% in the first quarter of 2019, a little better than expected, partially due to a weaker rand. The weaker currency boosted the value of gold exports, data from the SA Reserve Bank showed on Thursday.

SA's deficit on the current account of the balance of payments widened by R32.3bn to R142.5bn in the first three months of the year compared to R110.2bn in the fourth quarter of 2018, the Bank said.

SA’s terms of trade — which includes gold — improved notably in the first quarter of 2019 as the rand price of imports decreased while that of exports rose slightly.

SA’s trade surplus narrowed from R71.8bn in the fourth quarter of 2018 to R43bn in the first quarter of 2019, with the deterioration coming as the value of merchandise exports decreased more than that of imports.

The lower value of merchandise exports reflected a decrease in volume, while lower volumes and prices weighed down the value of imported goods, the Bank said.

The shortfall on the services, income and current transfer account widened somewhat to R185.5bn from R182bn.

The current account is indicative of SA’s trade with the rest of the world. Compared to recent years, the deficit has narrowed significantly after averaging more than 5% of GDP between 2012 and 2015.