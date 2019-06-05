IHS Markit PMI shows contraction in private sector activity

The government will struggle to reignite growth this year, with private sector business declining in May, as new orders fell at their quickest pace in six months, IHS Markit said on Wednesday.

The economic and financial analysis group’s SA purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 49.3 index points in May, a decline from April’s 50.3 points.

The index tracks variables such as new orders, output, employment, inventories and prices. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in business activity and below 50 indicates contraction.

Crucially, the sector has failed to post consecutive monthly improvements in operating conditions for more than a year, IHS Markit said on Wednesday.