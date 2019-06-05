Economy

IHS Markit PMI shows contraction in private sector activity

Businesses were hampered by a faster drop in new orders and a fourth month of declining export sales in May, says IHS Markit

05 June 2019 - 10:17 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The government will struggle to reignite growth this year, with private sector business declining in May, as new orders fell at their quickest pace in six months, IHS Markit said on Wednesday.

The economic and financial analysis group’s SA purchasing managers index (PMI) fell to 49.3 index points in May, a decline from April’s 50.3 points.

The index tracks variables such as new orders, output, employment, inventories and prices. A reading above 50 indicates expansion in business activity and below 50 indicates contraction.

Crucially, the sector has failed to post consecutive monthly improvements in operating conditions for more than a year, IHS Markit said on Wednesday.

Source: IHS Markit
Source: IHS Markit

A key factor influencing the deterioration was the quickest decline in new orders since last November. Firms continued to report weak economic conditions, although the recent elections were also to blame for the fall in demand, the group said. Export sales meanwhile dropped at a marginal rate.

SA businesses responded with a moderate cut to output in May, following broadly stable levels during April. This partly caused a build-up of stocks, which led firms to reduce their purchases over the course of the month, the survey found.

"Nevertheless, firms are hopeful that the new government will bring some much-needed stability to the markets,” IHS Markit economist David Owen said in the release. Future sentiment rose to the highest level for 13 months, showing there was still confidence in SA’s economy.

“Nevertheless, recent PMI readings show that the government faces a difficult struggle to reignite growth this year,” Owen said.

The survey, looks at the whole economy in contrast to the Absa-sponsored PMI, which focuses on manufacturing.

That index, released on Monday, also disappointed. The index fell to 45.4 index points in May from 47.2 points in April, bringing the average for the first two months of SA’s second quarter to 46.3 points, below the average 47.1 points in the first.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Absa PMI falls to near seven-month low in May

The purchasing managers’ index fell to 45.4 points in May from 47.2 in April, showing that the manufacturing sector is still not recovering
Economy
1 day ago

Asian manufacturing contracts, sparking global recession fears

Higher trade tariffs will take their toll in the coming months, with the sudden escalation in the Sino-US trade war not helping matters
World
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

Asian shares stumble after weak data fans worry about growth

Markets

US manufacturing activity grows at slowest in over two years

World / Americas

JSE’s worst month since October reflects growing global fears

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.