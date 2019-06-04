Fuel prices to rise at midnight on Tuesday

Petrol is set to go up by 9c/l at midnight on Tuesday while both grades of diesel will increase by 33c/l, the Central Energy Fund said just hours before the increases come into effect.

Wholesale paraffin will rise by 8c/l and illuminating paraffin by 10c/l. Liquid petroleum gas (LPG), however, will fall by 7c/kg.

This means inland motorists will pay R16.57 a litre of 93-octane petrol, R16.76 for 95-octane petrol, R15.21 for diesel with a 0.05% sulphur content and R15.27 for that with 0.005%.

The increases follow the introduction of the carbon tax levy which finance minister Tito Mboweni announced during his budget speech on February 20. This levy adds 9c/l on the price of petrol and 10c on diesel.