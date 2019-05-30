Producer inflation accelerates on fuel price hikes

The steepest fuel price increase in four years in April drove input costs to their highest level since November 2018.

Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), accelerated to 6.5% in April from March’s 6.2%.

This was at odds with expectations. The consensus among economists, according to a poll by Bloomberg, was that producer inflation would ease to 5.9% year on year.

Coke, petroleum and chemicals added 2.5 percentage points, while the food segment of the index added 1.5 percentage points. Metals, machinery, equipment and computing equipment contributed 0.9 of a percentage point.

Motorists got a third consecutive fuel price increase in April, while a hike in government levies also took effect at the beginning of the month.

Petrol was up 12.6% compared with the year before and 9.9% compared with March. Diesel rose 15.9% from a year ago and 5.8% from March.

Stats SA’s PPI report on Thursday came a week after it reported inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), slowed slightly to 4.4% in April from 4.5% in March.

Producer inflation was historically viewed as foreshadowing consumer inflation, which is the key benchmark used by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to set interest rates. But with modern logistics, producer inflation tends to move in tandem with consumer inflation, but swings more wildly because retailers try to keep prices “sticky” to avoid upsetting customers.

Last week, the monetary policy committee kept the repo rate unchanged but indicated it may cut interest rates by the end of the first quarter of 2020 due to SA’s faltering economic growth and relatively contained inflation.

