Economy

Producer inflation accelerates on fuel price hikes

The steepest increase at the pump for motorists in four years in April drove input costs to their highest level since November 2018

30 May 2019 - 12:12 Sunita Menon
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

The steepest fuel price increase in four years in April drove input costs to their highest level since November 2018.

Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), accelerated to 6.5% in April from March’s 6.2%.

This was at odds with expectations. The consensus among economists, according to a poll by Bloomberg, was that producer inflation would ease to 5.9% year on year.

Coke, petroleum and chemicals added 2.5 percentage points, while the food segment of the index added 1.5 percentage points. Metals, machinery, equipment and computing equipment contributed 0.9 of a percentage point.

Motorists got a third consecutive fuel price increase in April, while a hike in government levies also took effect at the beginning of the month.

Petrol was up 12.6% compared with the year before and 9.9% compared with March. Diesel rose 15.9% from a year ago and 5.8% from March.

Stats SA’s PPI report on Thursday came a week after it reported inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), slowed slightly to 4.4% in April from 4.5% in March.

Producer inflation was historically viewed as foreshadowing consumer inflation, which is the key benchmark used by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to set interest rates. But with modern logistics, producer inflation tends to move in tandem with consumer inflation, but swings more wildly because retailers try to keep prices “sticky” to avoid upsetting customers.

Last week, the monetary policy committee kept the repo rate unchanged but indicated it may cut interest rates by the end of the first quarter of 2020 due to SA’s faltering economic growth and relatively contained inflation.

menons@businesslive.co.za

Inflation targeting the best way to support growth, Mminele says

The deputy governor says changing the Reserve Bank’s mandate could reverse the gains of the past few years
National
1 day ago

ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: The perils of populists taking control of central banking

Those calling for the nationalisation of the Reserve Bank have not produced any evidence that this would be conducive to economic expansion
Opinion
1 day ago

Policy uncertainty a downside risk for growth outlook

Forecast group flags lack of clarity about land reform as creating fear that expropriation will discourage investment and undermine efforts to ...
National
1 day ago

ASHA SPECKMAN: Food price moderation puts inflation on a diet

Overall annual food inflation continued to moderate to 2.3% in April
Opinion
4 days ago

