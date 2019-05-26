Cyril Ramaphosa under pressure as S&P flags weak growth as ratings curb

The local bourse snapped a five-session losing streak on Friday, but weakened for the third week in a row amid US-China trade war concern
Modi’s decisiveness may have won over India's voters, but he does not have a track record of boosting confidence among Indian companies
South Africans will have to wait a few more days before Ramaphosa names his reconfigured Cabinet
Former president says there is a crusade to show him as a terrible man and he continues to question whether state capture actually exists
Both the parent company and its subsidiary Go Sport have been under attack and has now filed for bankruptcy protection
The week ahead will see the release of producer inflation, private sector credit extension and trade balance data, writes Sunita Menon
The country is already a draw for wealthy trophy hunters
New series coming to SuperSport will get us dreaming of greatness again
Set in a nightclub and including 13 minutes of sex in a toilet, Mektoub, My Love: Intermezzo, makes the audience the butt of the joke, says one critic
