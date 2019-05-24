Economy

WATCH: What the Bank’s rate decision means for the economy

24 May 2019 - 08:52 Business Day TV
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
As widely expected, the Reserve Bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.75%, as it contends with a weak economy and lower inflation.

The Bank has also lowered its 2019 growth forecast to 1%, citing weak business and consumer confidence, as well as growing pressure on household disposable income.

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop joined Business Day TV to discuss the rate decision.

