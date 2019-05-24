News leader
WATCH: What the Bank’s rate decision means for the economy
24 May 2019 - 08:52
As widely expected, the Reserve Bank kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.75%, as it contends with a weak economy and lower inflation.
The Bank has also lowered its 2019 growth forecast to 1%, citing weak business and consumer confidence, as well as growing pressure on household disposable income.
Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop joined Business Day TV to discuss the rate decision.
Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings and Investec chief economist Annabel Bishop talk to Business Day TV