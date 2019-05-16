Moody's warns of downgrade unless Ramaphosa makes good on reform promises

Villa warned that SA's credit profile will likely continue to deteriorate in the absence of effective policy changes in the context of weakening fiscal strength and low growth.

"Fading prospects of policies that will sustain fiscal and economic strength, alongside any signs of diminishing resilience to shocks, would put downward pressure on the country's rating," Villa said.

This comes on the same day that Ramaphosa said he will reconfigure the cabinet to propel the economy at a Goldman Sachs conference in Johannesburg.

The report does not constitute a ratings action. SA had a reprieve at the end of March when Moody’s did not make a pronouncement on the country’s ratings.

Moody's is the only major ratings agency that has not downgraded SA’s sovereign debt to subinvestment level. SA’s debt is rated at Baa3 by the agency, one notch above junk status, with a stable outlook.

The ratings agency's next scheduled announcement is November 1.

