WATCH: How to address SA’s escalating unemployment

SA’s unemployment rate rose to an almost 15-year high in the first quarter as 237, 000 people lost their jobs over the period.

Statistics SA’s quarterly labour force survey revealed on Tuesday that the unemployment rate jumped 0.5 percentage points to 27.6% in the first quarter of 2019.

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings joined Business Day TV to discuss the implications of the unemployment data and the ruling party’s promise of creating 275, 000 jobs a year.