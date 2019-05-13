NEWS ANALYSIS: SA’s saving rate hits record low

South Africans are saving less, even dipping into their savings and investments to survive as the sluggish economy, high unemployment and rising cost of living make it harder for people to put away money.

At 14%, the country's gross saving reached a 28-year low in 2018 and that’s before subtracting depreciation of worn-out infrastructure, the Investec Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) Savings Index shows.

The first report on this index was published in 2016, but it tracks the country’s saving rate from 1990. The latest iteration shows that the index hit a low of 60 at the end of 2018 and deteriorated further to 56.6 index points in the first quarter of 2019. Meanwhile a savings rate that can enable SA to invest to the level required to boost economic growth to optimal levels would push the score to 100 index points.

Gibs economics and competitive strategy professor Adrian Saville, who is responsible for compiling the index, found that both the rate at which South Africans put money aside and kept their existing savings untouched — otherwise referred in the index as savings stock and flow declined. This means not only that SA saved less; it also disinvested from existing savings.

The full report on the index which breaks down levels of saving between the public and private sectors, business and households is yet to be released. But, even if it shows that one sector saved while the other was consuming, it does not change the fact that at the aggregate level, there is less money available for investment to grow the economy at a rate that can start creating more jobs, said Saville.

“Ultimately the question is not who is funding investment but whether funding is available. As things stand, the savings and investment behaviour of the economy corresponds more closely with a 2% growth rate. Any reference to a 3% to 5% growth rate is at odds with the savings behaviour,” said Saville. He estimates that to achieve 5% inclusive growth, the SA economy needs a savings and investment rate in excess of 30%.

To achieve that requires material change in consumption patterns but Saville says even if the shift happens, something else is needed to channel those savings to investment; investment confidence. “Otherwise you’ll have this pool of savings that is lying, waiting for an opportunity. If you look at the investment behaviour on the JSE over the past two to three years, the appetite has been overwhelmingly to look for opportunities outside of the country rather than in the country.”

Even if President Cyril Ramaphosa succeeds in his quest to attract $100bn into the SA economy in the next five years, Saville said that would amount to 8% of SA’s GDP per annum, lifting the savings rate to mid-20% which will still be less than the required 30%.