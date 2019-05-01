New Sars commissioner faces tough challenge as budget figures disappoint

U.S. crude stocks rose by 6.8 million barrels to 466.4 million barrels
Poor planning, poor design, contractor claims — a single tender for an engineering, procurement and construction contract could have avoided all these, writes Makgopa Tshehla
However, the Institute of Race Relations’ poll is less forgiving
The DA’s Johannesburg mayor praises the EFF and coalition governments but says he will not work with 'criminals'
In addition to voluntary separation and early retirement packages, a salary freeze for the next three years has also been agreed
SA could see a bigger consolidated fiscal shortfall of 4.8% of GDP compared with the 4.2% the Treasury projected for 2018/2019
Public transport system can be fundamentally changed if we take the opportunity that is staring us in the face
Opposition leader uses International Workers’ Day to appeal to union leaders and public workers to join protests against President Nicolas Maduro
Court of Arbitration for Sport dismisses Semenya appeal. Here are some reactions
If talking could solve SA's problems, Tito Mboweni would surely have fixed everything long ago, writes David Pilling
