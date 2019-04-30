SA’s trade surplus widens in March

SA recorded a trade surplus of R5bn in March, as growth in exports exceeded growth in imports for the second month in a row.

March’s surplus was attributable to exports of R105.4bn and imports of R100.40bn, data from Sars showed on Tuesday. The Bloomberg consensus was for a surplus of R4.8bn.

Imports rose 7.5% in March compared to February, while imports rose 6.6%.

SA’s trade balance also beat expectations in February at R3.99bn — a rebound from the seasonal deficit recorded in January. Stats SA, however, revised this figure downwards slightly by R120m on Tuesday.