Economy

Tough stance on populism could help SA avoid downgrade, BLSA says

SA had a reprieve at the end of March when Moody’s did not make a pronouncement on the country’s ratings

29 April 2019 - 14:01 Sunita Menon
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

SA could avoid a downgrade by ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service if the ANC can fight populist decisions, according to Business Leadership SA (BLSA).

“Leading up to elections, government is in a period of paralysis.  While SA has had a reprieve from Moody’s Investors Service, there will not be too much leniency after the elections. Government needs to stop playing in a sea of mediocrity and take a stance on nonpopulist policies,” BLSA COO Busisiwe Mavuso told Business Day on Monday.

“If the government can make headway with interventions, there’s a good chance we can avoid a downgrade. They need to be bold with nonpopulist decisions,” she said.

SA had a reprieve at the end of March when Moody’s did not make a pronouncement on the country’s ratings. Moody's is the only major ratings agency that has not already downgraded SA’s sovereign debt to sub-investment grade. SA’s debt is rated at Baa3 by the agency, one notch above junk status, with a stable outlook.

The government will need to be decisive in their stance on the independence of the Reserve Bank, the amendment of section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation and direction on the unbundling of Eskom, Mavuso said.

“The current economic trajectory needs foreign direct investment but that won’t come if there isn’t certainty and a guarantee that property rights will be protected and that there is basic infrastructure intact,” she said.

“Investors could set up in other rising African countries if SA cannot guarantee a sustainable energy source for production,” she said.

In April, Moody’s said SA would be likely to see a surge in confidence following the elections, as the current administration under President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to gradually move forward with the implementation of its reform agenda.

Moody’s has said it is looking at institutional and fiscal strength, Mavuso said.

“The four commissions of inquiry are doing a lot to restore institutional strength. Ramaphosa’s decisive actions at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) have been a huge vote of confidence. This is what appeases ratings agencies,” she said.

Commissions of inquiry into state capture, Sars, the Public Investment Corporation and the fitness of National Prosecuting Authority senior officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office, have uncovered numerous incidents of alleged corruption, maladministration and inefficiency. 

Last week, Ramaphosa fired Jiba, who was deputy national director of public prosecutions and Mrwebi, special director of public prosecutions. Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane was fired in November following a recommendation by the Sars commission of inquiry chair, retired judge Robert Nugent

“The ANC is not short of talent but under Jacob Zuma, anti-intellectual became the norm. The cabinet will be the first indicator of stability. We need credible and ethical appointments to be made,” Mavuso said.

menons@businesslive.co.za

ECONOMY WATCH: All eyes on the election results

The consensus among analysts and institutions alike is that the elections on May 8 will give Ramaphosa room to make headway with structural reforms ...
Companies
2 hours ago

Moody’s expects SA confidence to rise after elections

Despite slow growth and an erosion in fiscal strength, SA’s credit profile will remain in line with countries one notch above junk status, it says
Economy
1 week ago

ASHA SPECKMAN: Moody's still sees a silver lining, but for how long?

Just over a week ago Moody's kept us on the edge of our seats as we nervously awaited our fate
Opinion
3 weeks ago

WATCH: Why has Moody’s given SA the benefit of the doubt?

On Editing Allowed this week, Business Day writer Hilary Joffe and editors take an in-depth look at some of the stories driving news agendas locally ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

SA’s parties’ pole position

Features

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Who should we vote for? Manifestos are wish lists

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.