Tough stance on populism could help SA avoid downgrade, BLSA says

SA could avoid a downgrade by ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service if the ANC can fight populist decisions, according to Business Leadership SA (BLSA).

“Leading up to elections, government is in a period of paralysis. While SA has had a reprieve from Moody’s Investors Service, there will not be too much leniency after the elections. Government needs to stop playing in a sea of mediocrity and take a stance on nonpopulist policies,” BLSA COO Busisiwe Mavuso told Business Day on Monday.

“If the government can make headway with interventions, there’s a good chance we can avoid a downgrade. They need to be bold with nonpopulist decisions,” she said.

SA had a reprieve at the end of March when Moody’s did not make a pronouncement on the country’s ratings. Moody's is the only major ratings agency that has not already downgraded SA’s sovereign debt to sub-investment grade. SA’s debt is rated at Baa3 by the agency, one notch above junk status, with a stable outlook.

The government will need to be decisive in their stance on the independence of the Reserve Bank, the amendment of section 25 of the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation and direction on the unbundling of Eskom, Mavuso said.

“The current economic trajectory needs foreign direct investment but that won’t come if there isn’t certainty and a guarantee that property rights will be protected and that there is basic infrastructure intact,” she said.

“Investors could set up in other rising African countries if SA cannot guarantee a sustainable energy source for production,” she said.

In April, Moody’s said SA would be likely to see a surge in confidence following the elections, as the current administration under President Cyril Ramaphosa continues to gradually move forward with the implementation of its reform agenda.

Moody’s has said it is looking at institutional and fiscal strength, Mavuso said.

“The four commissions of inquiry are doing a lot to restore institutional strength. Ramaphosa’s decisive actions at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the SA Revenue Service (Sars) have been a huge vote of confidence. This is what appeases ratings agencies,” she said.

Commissions of inquiry into state capture, Sars, the Public Investment Corporation and the fitness of National Prosecuting Authority senior officials Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office, have uncovered numerous incidents of alleged corruption, maladministration and inefficiency.

Last week, Ramaphosa fired Jiba, who was deputy national director of public prosecutions and Mrwebi, special director of public prosecutions. Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane was fired in November following a recommendation by the Sars commission of inquiry chair, retired judge Robert Nugent

“The ANC is not short of talent but under Jacob Zuma, anti-intellectual became the norm. The cabinet will be the first indicator of stability. We need credible and ethical appointments to be made,” Mavuso said.

