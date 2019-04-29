Economy

SA’s consumers hit by second-highest fuel prices on record

Cost of a litre of unleaded 95 octane petrol will jump 54c on Wednesday and more hikes likely

29 April 2019 - 05:10 Sunita Menon and Karl Gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Less than two weeks before what is set to be the most competitive election of the democratic era, SA’s consumers will be hit by the second-highest fuel prices on record, a little more than 2% off records reached in late 2018.

The price of a litre of unleaded 95 octane petrol would jump 54c to R16.67 on Wednesday, the Central Energy Fund said, citing higher international fuel prices, which countered gains by the rand in the review period between March 29 and April 25. Prices jumped to R17.08 in October 2018.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link  to go to the full article:  Fuel prices heading towards record high

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.

Divergence in diesel and petrol prices is forecast to continue widening

Oil production growth has not had to meet demand growth in its entirety for two years, but the extent of the inventory overbuild is not a patch on ...
Opinion
4 weeks ago

WATCH: Inflation accelerates after painful fuel price hike

Executive chief economist at Alexander Forbes Isaah Mhlanga joins Business Day TV to talk about the latest inflation figures
Economy
1 week ago

Retail sales beat expectations in February

Consumers spent more than expected in the second month of the year, with retail sales up 1.1% compared with the same period in 2018
Economy
1 week ago

Motorists should brace for another petrol shock

Unexpectedly strong international fuel prices will hurt local motorists
Economy
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Minerals Council warns of jobs bloodbath due to ...
Economy
2.
SA notes first increase in employment in six ...
Economy
3.
Global banks: load-shedding will derail ...
Economy
4.
Economists try to guess Moody’s mood ahead of ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What lies behind the uptick in employment
Economy

Related Articles

WATCH: Why SA’s consumer confidence has dropped

Economy

Consumer confidence plummets to lowest since 2017

Economy

Inflation accelerates in March after painful fuel price increase

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.