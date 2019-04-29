SA’s consumers hit by second-highest fuel prices on record

Less than two weeks before what is set to be the most competitive election of the democratic era, SA’s consumers will be hit by the second-highest fuel prices on record, a little more than 2% off records reached in late 2018.

The price of a litre of unleaded 95 octane petrol would jump 54c to R16.67 on Wednesday, the Central Energy Fund said, citing higher international fuel prices, which countered gains by the rand in the review period between March 29 and April 25. Prices jumped to R17.08 in October 2018.

