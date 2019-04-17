Retail sales beat expectations in February

The JSE’s general retail index is by far the worst-performing index so far in 2019, having fallen 10.55%, compared with an 11.38% rise in the all share.

SA motorists began paying up to R1.34/l more in April and could be in for another petrol price hike in May, according to data from the Central Energy Fund. Mid-month data shows an under-recovery of about 55c/l.

A rising fuel price has helped to drive up inflation, with data earlier on Wednesday showing that inflation accelerated to an annualised 4.5% in March from February’s 4.1%.

The Reserve Bank has expressed a preference for inflation expectations to be firmly anchored at the midpoint of the 3%-6% target range and deems monetary policy to be accommodative, said Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan. “In view of this, and that inflation is set to rise back towards the upper end of the target range from 2020, the prospect for an interest rate cut is diminished.”

