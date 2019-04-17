Inflation accelerates in March after painful fuel price increase

After a reprieve at the end of 2019 and in January, fuel prices rose again in February. March saw a steep increase of 74c/l as a result of an increase in oil prices. The fuel component increased by 8.8% compared with the same period in 2018 and by 5.1% compared with February.

The rising price of Brent oil and a weaker exchange rate will lead to further fuel price increases in the coming months, NKC economist Jacques Nel said. “Higher fuel prices over the short term, as well as higher electricity and food prices towards mid-year, are likely to drive consumer inflation gradually higher.”

Motorists got their steepest increase at the pump in four years in April while a hike in government levies also took effect at the beginning of the month. Despite this, inflation remains under-control at both a headline as well as a core level, Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings said.

The Reserve Bank expects inflation to average 4.8% this year, slightly above 4.5%.