WATCH: Debt, and what it means for SA
21 February 2019 - 10:19
During finance minister Tito Mboweni’s media conference on Wednesday before he presented his budget, he said that everyone was the master of their own destiny.
Business Day TV’s Giulietta Talevi asked deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele if this were really the case when SA is at the mercy of ratings agencies and its debt levels, by 2023/2024, will be at about 60% of GDP.
