Economy

PODCAST | What to expect in the budget

20 February 2019 - 08:53 Staff Writer
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

How often do you get Business Day editor Lukanyo Mnyanda, Business Times editor Ron Derby and Financial Mail editor Rob Rose in the room at the same time? 

Tiso Blackstar’s top business editors get together and talk about what you can expect to hear in the 2019 budget speech. 

Anchored by Sunday Times reporter Mudiwa Gavaza, the editors delve into the budget’s most pertinent issues, including tax, healthcare, education and training, and the country’s embattled state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The editors are supported by commentary from Rob Cooper, Sage tax expert and chair of the Payroll Authors Group of SA, and Section 27 education attorney Samantha Brener.

Have a listen. 

Rand stronger ahead of budget

The rand went back under R16/€ and nearly back under R14/$ during the early hours of Wednesday morning
Markets
3 hours ago

Mboweni will be dealing with the biggest financial crises in democratic SA

The party unveiled its budget proposals ahead of Mboweni's speech on Wednesday
National
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Tito Mboweni’s budget unlikely to have any positive surprises

The finance minister will deliver what is potentially SA’s most important speech since the advent of democracy
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Zuma’s second term cost SA R470bn, laments ...
Economy
2.
South Africans love double-cab bakkies and SUVs ...
Economy
3.
David Makhura hopes to turn Gauteng into single ...
Economy
4.
Ipsos poll: SA split on how the government is ...
Economy
5.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Tito Mboweni’s first budget ...
Economy

Related Articles

Budget 2019
Economy

BONANG MOHALE: What business expects from Tito Mboweni’s 2019 budget
Opinion

DUMA GQUBULE: Eskom bailout could buy time for debate over its future
Opinion / Columnists

Will budget balance debt reduction with growth incentives?
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.