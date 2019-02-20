Inflation slows more than expected in January

The annual change in CPI is the key measure used by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to set interest rates. The committee is scheduled to announce its next decision on March 28.

With inflation well within its 3%-6% target range, the committee is unlikely to change interest rates in the near future.

Although overall food inflation was 2.3% in January, Stats SA said vegetable prices showed an alarming annual inflation rate of 11.1% and cold beverages 11.2%.

Households paid 11% more for water and other services.

laingr@businesslive.co.za