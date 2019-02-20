Economy

Inflation slows more than expected in January

Falling fuel prices helped inflation slow to 4%, beating the economists’ consensus of 4.3%

20 February 2019 - 11:10 Robert Laing
Fuel price cuts helped inflation slow more than expected in January. Picture: ISTOCK
Fuel price cuts helped inflation slow more than expected in January. Picture: ISTOCK

January’s R1.22/l drop in petrol and R1.54/l drop in diesel helped inflation slow more than expected.

Inflation, as measured by the annual change in the consumer price index (CPI), slowed to 4% in January from 4.5% in December, beating the economists’ consensus that it would slow to about 4.3%.

Inflation was expected to moderate thanks to two months of large fuel price cuts, which took the price of 93 octane petrol in Gauteng from a peak of R16.85/l in October down to R13.79/l in January. In February, the government-set retail price of petrol rose 7c to R13.86/l.

According to Stats SA’s CPI report on Wednesday, fuel was 1.2% cheaper in January than the same month in 2018.

The annual change in CPI is the key measure used by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to set interest rates. The committee is scheduled to announce its next decision on March 28.

With inflation well within its 3%-6% target range, the committee is unlikely to change interest rates in the near future.

Although overall food inflation was 2.3% in January, Stats SA said vegetable prices showed an alarming annual inflation rate of 11.1% and cold beverages 11.2%.

Households paid 11% more for water and other services.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Zuma’s second term cost SA R470bn, laments economist Dennis Dykes

The economist says the country lost billions of rand due to corruption, maladministration and misguided policies
Economy
1 day ago

SA limped out of 2018 with growth below 1%

The latest string of data from Statistics SA shows that the economy lifted in December, but overall growth remains woefully below initial forecasts ...
Economy
2 days ago

Power outages cost SA’s economy R1bn a day

Load-shedding could lead to growth forecasts for 2019 being revised down, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
5 days ago

Mining takes a steep knock due to strikes and load-shedding

Mining production decreased by 4.8% year-on-year in December, higher than expected
Economy
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Zuma’s second term cost SA R470bn, laments ...
Economy
2.
PODCAST | What to expect in the budget
Economy
3.
South Africans love double-cab bakkies and SUVs ...
Economy
4.
Inflation slows more than expected in January
Economy
5.
Ipsos poll: SA split on how the government is ...
Economy

Related Articles

Zuma’s second term cost SA R470bn, laments economist Dennis Dykes
Economy

Ipsos poll: SA split on how the government is managing the economy
Economy

SA limped out of 2018 with growth below 1%
Economy

WATCH: A taxing question for finance minister Tito Mboweni
Economy

Mining takes a steep knock due to strikes and load-shedding
Economy

Retailers suffer a shock Christmas decline
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.