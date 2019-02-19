Economy

Ipsos poll: SA split on how the government is managing the economy

South Africans are concerned about service delivery, job creation and government’s management of the economy

19 February 2019 - 15:05 Sunita Menon
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LISA HNATOWICZ

Nearly 60% of South Africans think the government is not managing the economy well, according to a poll by Ipsos.

The “Pulse of the People” report released by Ipsos on Tuesday shows that 59% do not think the government is doing a good job with the economy. This, however, is a vast improvement from the previous year’s data when only 25% thought the government was managing the economy well.

“It is clear that, although the situation is marginally better than a year ago and South Africans are still determined to be optimistic about where they will be this time next year, they are still of the opinion that the issues of service delivery, job creation and a host of other relevant issues need serious attention from the government,” Ipsos said in a statement.

This comes a day before finance minister Tito Mboweni delivers the 2019 budget. Mboweni will have to navigate dealing with embattled power utility Eskom and the prospect of another credit rating downgrade.

The Ipsos poll is based on a representative sample of at least 3,500 adult South Africans and was conducted between October 23 and December 4 2018. Respondents were given a list of policy areas that they could rate whether the government was handling them “very well”, “fairly well”, “not very well” or “not at all well”.

The poll shows that 50% think the government is “encouraging international investment” but 55% are worried about the level of services received from government departments.

Only 29% say the country is going in the right direction. About 55% believe the country is moving in the wrong direction — an improvement from the year before when the figure was 66%. 

About half of the supporters of each of the three biggest political parties say the country is going in the wrong direction.

About a quarter of supporters of both the ANC and the DA feel that they are better off than before, while supporters of the EFF  say they’re worse off than a year ago.

The DA supporters are the most optimistic with 38% saying they expect to be better off in a year’s time, followed by 33% of ANC supporters and 28% of EFF supporters.

menons@businesslive.co.za

Mboweni will be dealing with the biggest financial crises in democratic SA

The party unveiled its budget proposals ahead of Mboweni's speech on Wednesday
National
2 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Tito Mboweni’s budget unlikely to have any positive surprises

The finance minister will deliver what is potentially SA’s most important speech since the advent of democracy
Opinion
11 hours ago

SA needs to be realistic about the pitfalls of Ramaphosa's new dawn

The country’s leadership seems determined to stir the economy from its decade-long, low-growth slumber
Opinion
1 day ago

SA limped out of 2018 with growth below 1%

The latest string of data from Statistics SA shows that the economy lifted in December, but overall growth remains woefully below initial forecasts ...
Economy
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Zuma’s second term cost SA R470bn, laments ...
Economy
2.
David Makhura hopes to turn Gauteng into single ...
Economy
3.
Ipsos poll: SA split on how the government is ...
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Tito Mboweni’s first budget ...
Economy
5.
SA limped out of 2018 with growth below 1%
Economy

Related Articles

Eskom meltdown puts ratings at risk
Business

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Tito Mboweni’s first budget will shed light on Eskom
Economy

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: Ipsos and the media have turned polling into guess work
Opinion

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: What does the Ipsos poll really say about ANC support?
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.