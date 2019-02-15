News Leader
WATCH: A taxing question for finance minister Tito Mboweni
15 February 2019 - 11:20
Tax collection is the only way that government generates revenues and the National Treasury is already struggling to close a revenue shortfall of more than R27bn, with revenue collection deteriorating significantly.
What is likely to be the target this year, given that VAT was increased in 2018?
David Warneke, chair of the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants’ (Saica) national tax committee, joined Business Day TV to discuss next week’s budget.
Or listen to the full audio: