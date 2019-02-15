Economy

News Leader

WATCH: A taxing question for finance minister Tito Mboweni

15 February 2019 - 11:20 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RAZIHUSIN
Picture: 123RF/RAZIHUSIN

Tax collection is the only way that government generates revenues and the National Treasury is already struggling to close a revenue shortfall of more than R27bn, with revenue collection deteriorating significantly.

What is likely to be the target this year, given that VAT was increased in 2018?

David Warneke, chair of the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants’ (Saica) national tax committee, joined Business Day TV to discuss next week’s budget.

David Warneke, chair of the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants’ national tax committee, talks to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

For the latest business podcasts,click here.

Redistributing wealth is no way to grow the economy

Punitive taxes disincentivise entrepreneurship — and a tiny portion of South Africans already carry the country’s economy through their taxes, writes ...
Opinion
2 days ago

How low-level inflation helps keep an economy on track

Central banks maintain a deliberate policy of low interest rates to stimulate spending and investment, writes Tim Harford
Opinion
4 days ago

‘Tax the super rich’ is a simple call based on complex assumptions

To make the case for a top rate above 70%, it helps to believe four things, one of which is that taxable income itself will not  evaporate, writes ...
Opinion
11 days ago

MICHAEL MORRIS: Punishing the rich through a punitive tax regime would actually retard SA’s urgent economic revival

Merely taxing the rich more will have a disastrous effect
Opinion
18 days ago

Government should not raise taxes on cigarettes, says economist

State revenues from excise duties have been declining, despite higher consumption rates and higher duties
National
24 days ago

Most read

1.
Power outages cost SA’s economy R1bn a day
Economy
2.
SA investors opt for short-term funds
Economy
3.
Mining takes a steep knock due to strikes and ...
Economy
4.
Eskom a significant threat to growth, warns ...
Economy
5.
Retailers suffer a shock Christmas decline
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.