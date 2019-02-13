Retailers suffer a shock Christmas decline

The three-month seasonally adjusted average for the December quarter, which forms part of the country’s GDP, showed an annual increase of 0.8%.

Although economists had expected retail sales to slowdown from November’s 2.9% annual growth, the consensus was growth of about 2.7%. Few forecast a contraction.

Pharmacies suffered the biggest annual decline of 3.1%, followed by clothing retailers, whose sales fell 2.7% in December from the same month in 2017.

The seven sectors Stats SA segments its retail report into are dominated by general retailers, which contribute 41% of the total. General retailers suffered a 1% annual sales decline.

What Stats SA classifies as “other”, its third-largest sector contributing 11% of the total, was December’s best performer, with 1.64% sales growth.

That “other” bucked the general downtrend may be evidence that e-commerce is gradually making inroads into SA’s traditional brick-and-mortar shops.

laingr@businesslive.co.za