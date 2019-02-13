Economy

Retailers suffer a shock Christmas decline

Stats SA’s retail figures for December showed an annual decline of 1.4% instead of the expected 2.1% growth

13 February 2019 - 14:15 Robert Laing
Retail sales remain in the doldrums. Picture: DANIEL BORN
Shoppers spent less last Christmas than the previous year, Stats SA’s retail figures for December released on Wednesday showed.

Adjusted for inflation, the annual decline in December's retail sales came to 1.4%.

SA retail sales tend to spike sharply in December, although the growing popularity of Black Friday sales has shifted some of the shopping splurge to November.

The three-month seasonally adjusted average for the December quarter, which forms part of the country’s GDP, showed an annual increase of 0.8%.

Although economists had expected retail sales to slowdown from November’s 2.9% annual growth, the consensus was growth of about 2.7%. Few forecast a contraction.

Pharmacies suffered the biggest annual decline of 3.1%, followed by clothing retailers, whose sales fell 2.7% in December from the same month in 2017.

The seven sectors Stats SA segments its retail report into are dominated by general retailers, which contribute 41% of the total. General retailers suffered a 1% annual sales decline.

What Stats SA classifies as “other”, its third-largest sector contributing 11% of the total, was December’s best performer, with 1.64% sales growth.

That “other” bucked the general downtrend may be evidence that e-commerce is gradually making inroads into SA’s traditional brick-and-mortar shops.

How Santa shunned SA’s retailers

The slow economy and salaries that did not rise in line with inflation are blamed for disappointing sales in December
Money & Investing
20 days ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Stats SA’s figures for retail sales are meaningless

Poor results from the sector's listed companies are at odds with the more upbeat picture presented by the national agency
Opinion
21 days ago

Black Friday bolsters November’s retail sales

Consumers came under pressure in 2018 with the first VAT hike in two decades and steep fuel price increases
Economy
28 days ago

