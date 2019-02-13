Retailers suffer a shock Christmas decline
Stats SA’s retail figures for December showed an annual decline of 1.4% instead of the expected 2.1% growth
Shoppers spent less last Christmas than the previous year, Stats SA’s retail figures for December released on Wednesday showed.
Adjusted for inflation, the annual decline in December's retail sales came to 1.4%.
SA retail sales tend to spike sharply in December, although the growing popularity of Black Friday sales has shifted some of the shopping splurge to November.
The three-month seasonally adjusted average for the December quarter, which forms part of the country’s GDP, showed an annual increase of 0.8%.
Although economists had expected retail sales to slowdown from November’s 2.9% annual growth, the consensus was growth of about 2.7%. Few forecast a contraction.
Pharmacies suffered the biggest annual decline of 3.1%, followed by clothing retailers, whose sales fell 2.7% in December from the same month in 2017.
The seven sectors Stats SA segments its retail report into are dominated by general retailers, which contribute 41% of the total. General retailers suffered a 1% annual sales decline.
What Stats SA classifies as “other”, its third-largest sector contributing 11% of the total, was December’s best performer, with 1.64% sales growth.
That “other” bucked the general downtrend may be evidence that e-commerce is gradually making inroads into SA’s traditional brick-and-mortar shops.