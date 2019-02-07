Economy

WATCH: What January’s data means for SA’s business confidence

07 February 2019 - 10:57
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci) business confidence index showed little change in January.

It was marginally lower at 95.1 from 95.2 in December, lower than the average for 2018.

Sacci chief economist Richard Downing joined Business Day TV to discuss the data.

Or listen to the full audio:

