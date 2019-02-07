News Leader
WATCH: What January’s data means for SA’s business confidence
07 February 2019 - 10:57
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci) business confidence index showed little change in January.
It was marginally lower at 95.1 from 95.2 in December, lower than the average for 2018.
Sacci chief economist Richard Downing joined Business Day TV to discuss the data.
Sacci chief economist Richard Downing talks to Business Day TV about Sacci’s business confidence index
Or listen to the full audio: