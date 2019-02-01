Economy

Weak start to 2019 for new vehicle sales

Figures show that in January, the local market shrank 7.4% from a year earlier

01 February 2019 - 15:30 David Furlonger
picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA
picture: 123RF/WELCOMIA

New vehicle sales have suffered a miserable start to 2019.

Figures released on  Friday by the department of trade and industry show that in January, the local market shrank 7.4% from a year earlier.

Sales of all vehicles totaled 42,374, compared to 45,772 in January 2018.

The car market was even weaker — down 10.8% to 29,040. 

The overall picture would have been even worse but for a strong showing by medium and heavy trucks — up 24.6% and 6.6%, respectively.

Sales of light commercial sales, mainly bakkies, were almost identical to 2018's, rising two units from 11,679 to 11,681. Exports, which climbed to record levels in 2018, are off to a flying start in 2019. January’s figure of 18,289 was 29.4% up on a year earlier.

WesBank CEO Chris de Kock predicted last week that the full-year 2019 new-vehicle market would shrink 1% from 2018.

He, like most analysts, expects the market to be particularly slow in the early part of 2019 until the outcome of the national election is clear.

However, few will have expected the scale of last month’s deficit.

Gert Swanepoel, MD of truckmaker UD Trucks, expected sales of medium and heavy trucks in 2019 to match those of 2018.

“We also think the first half will be slow but the market will accelerate after that and finish very close to last year,” he said. 

furlongerd@fm.co.za

JSE watchers will have their eyes on SA’s factories on Friday

The start of a new month brings polls of factory bosses and sales figures, gauging the health of both local and global manufacturers
Markets
9 hours ago

New vehicles sales expected to shrink, WesBank CEO forecasts

A stagnant economy is to blame for the 1% dip in 2019, the lowest level since 2010
Economy
7 days ago

2018: A year of ups and downs for car manufacturers

Winners and losers in 2018
Life
8 days ago

Most read

1.
Rand firms following upbeat local data
Economy
2.
German development bank KfW announces green loan ...
Economy
3.
Manufacturing activity eases at the start of the ...
Economy
4.
Producer inflation slows more than expected
Economy
5.
South African politics and the economy: where do ...
Economy

Related Articles

Renault posts record sales as Ghosn successor sought
Companies / Industrials

Job cuts as Tesla stalls in mass market bid
Business

Volkswagen delivered 10.8-million cars in 2018 as German carmaker targets world ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.