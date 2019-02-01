Economy

Petrol to rise by 7c/l on Wednesday

However, paraffin and LPG prices will fall

01 February 2019 - 18:45 Andrew Linder
Picture: iSTOCK

The price of both 93 and 95 octane petrol is set to rise by 7c/l on Wednesday, the department of energy said on Friday.

Diesel with 0.05% sulphur will go up by 1c/l and that with a lower sulphur content by 2c/l.

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will drop by 5c/l, while the maximum retail price of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) will decrease by 11c/kg.

This raises the inland price for 93 octane petrol to R13.86/l and 95 octane to R14.08/l.

The price of 95 octane petrol reached a high of R17.08/l in October, before a firmer rand and lower oil prices resulted in a drop in prices in December and January.

