Carol Paton Writer at Large
Economy

German development bank KfW announces green loan to IDC

The facility is the third green loan the KfW has extended to SA institutions

31 January 2019 - 17:21 Carol Paton
Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Picture: GETTY IMAGES

German development bank KfW has expanded its financing of green energy in SA with the announcement on Thursday of an $80m credit facility to the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

The SA Facility for Green Growth will enable local companies to access funding to invest in the “green economy” that will include projects that decrease carbon dioxide emissions or have a beneficial impact on the environment. This could involve the protection of water resources and conservation. The target group is specifically small and medium enterprises, the KfW said in a statement.

The IDC, which is a wholly owned government development finance institution, makes loan to and invests in private-sector companies, which promote industrialisation and development. During 2018, it made loans of R15.4bn.

The facility is the third green loan the KfW has extended to SA institutions. 

Last year, the bank launched SA’s first debt-funded vehicle for small, renewable-energy projects in partnership with local banks in a bid to encourage small businesses and municipalities to produce their own electricity. The KfW provided R350m in first-loss equity, supported by a R1bn loan fund with Rand Merchant Bank. 

In 2015, it loaned Eskom $339m for the modernisation of its transmission and distribution system to be able to connect renewable sources of energy to the power grid.

patonc@businesslive.co.za

Land Bank boss to head up IDC

The Cabinet has approved the appointment of Land Bank boss Tshokolo Nchocho as the new CEO of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC). Nchocho, ...
National
1 month ago

Agriculture confidence drops to lowest level in nine years

The gloomy results are not expected to get any better while there is still so much uncertainty on land reform
National
1 month ago

IDC in court to have Oakbay share deal cancelled

The Industrial Development Corporation argues it is entitled to cancel the arrangement because Oakbay had breached clauses of the agreement
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Rand firms following upbeat local data
Economy
2.
Producer inflation slows more than expected
Economy
3.
South African politics and the economy: where do ...
Economy
4.
Calls for 24-hour border post as new road to ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What is SA's economic outlook for 2019?
Economy

Related Articles

Germany provides funds for own-use electricity
Companies

Eskom yet to sign on renewable energy loans
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.