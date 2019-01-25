News Leader
WATCH: Increases in excise taxes will lead to billions lost
Economist Azar Jammine is calling on the SA Revenue Service to rethink sin taxes
25 January 2019 - 17:27
Despite the ever-rising sin taxes on cigarettes, the taxman is netting a shrinking tax take. And it's not because people are smoking less — on the contrary, they are smoking more. It is because they buying cigarettes in the illegal market.
Economist Dr Azar Jammine is calling for the taxman to take a new route.
