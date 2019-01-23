Inflation eases in December on record fuel price cuts

In an interview with Bloomberg TV in Davos on Tuesday, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said anchoring inflation at the midpoint of its 3%-6% target range allowed the central bank the flexibility to deal with price shocks.

“We would like to see inflation and inflation expectations moving closer to the midpoint of our inflation targeting range because that gives us the flexibility that we are actually looking for, that we should be flexible within the target rather than flexible outside of the target,” Kganyago told Bloomberg.

After being hard hit by fuel price increases for much of 2018, motorists welcomed a record fuel price drop of R1.84/l for petrol and R1.45/I for diesel in December. This was because of a combination of a lower international oil price and a stronger rand relative to the previous month.

Stats SA reported on Wednesday that December’s consumer price index (CPI) came to 109.4 points, up from 104.7 in December 2017 and down from 109.6 in November.

Inflation, as measured by the annual change in CPI, is the key measure used by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to set interest rates. Last week, the committee kept the repo rate unchanged as risks to the outlook eased slightly from the November meeting.

January inflation is also likely to show inflation moderating as more fuel cuts take hold.

Stats SA reported the food component of CPI showed inflation of 3%.

Average fruit prices fell by 1.5% in December from the same month in 2017.

Vegetable prices, however, rose 8.5%, according to Stats SA.

Fish prices rose by 5.7% and meat by 1.8%.

Annual fuel inflation came to 8.7% compared with the previous year. Compared with November, it fell 8%.

