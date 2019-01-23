Economy

Inflation eases in December on record fuel price cuts

A combination of a lower international oil price and a stronger rand relative led to a big decrease in the price of fuel

23 January 2019 - 10:50 Sunita Menon
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago at the Monetary Policy Committee press Conference PICTURE: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago at the Monetary Policy Committee press Conference PICTURE: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Inflation eased to 4.5%, the midpoint of the 3%-6% target range, in December, aided by a steep petrol price decrease that month.

This was in line with economists polled by Bloomberg. Inflation eased from 5.2% in November 2018. 

In an interview with Bloomberg TV in Davos on Tuesday, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago said anchoring inflation at the midpoint of its 3%-6% target range allowed the central bank the flexibility to deal with price shocks.

“We would like to see inflation and inflation expectations moving closer to the midpoint of our inflation targeting range because that gives us the flexibility that we are actually looking for, that we should be flexible within the target rather than flexible outside of the target,” Kganyago told Bloomberg.

After being hard hit by fuel price increases for much of 2018, motorists welcomed a record fuel price drop of R1.84/l for petrol and R1.45/I for diesel in December. This was because of a combination of a lower international oil price and a stronger rand relative to the previous month.

Stats SA reported on Wednesday that December’s consumer price index (CPI) came to 109.4 points, up from 104.7 in December 2017 and down from 109.6 in November.

Inflation, as measured by the annual change in CPI, is the key measure used by the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee to set interest rates. Last week, the committee kept the repo rate unchanged as risks to the outlook eased slightly from the November meeting.

January inflation is also likely to show inflation moderating as more fuel cuts take hold.

Stats SA reported the food component of CPI showed inflation of 3%.

Average fruit prices fell by 1.5% in December from the same month in 2017.

Vegetable prices, however, rose 8.5%, according to Stats SA.

Fish prices rose by 5.7% and meat by 1.8%.

Annual fuel inflation came to 8.7% compared with the previous year. Compared with November, it fell 8%.

menons@businesslive.co.za

DUMA GQUBULE: Nationalisation does not rule out Reserve Bank independence

The Bank has been mismanaging monetary policy for the past three decades, with punitive, usurious real interest rates
Opinion
1 day ago

Investors shrug off Reserve Bank fears

The Bank's primary mandate is enshrined in the constitution
Business
3 days ago

Reserve Bank keeps interest rates steady at 6.75%, but confidence remains subdued

Rising international oil prices, together with increased costs for water and electricity remain a risk to the inflation outlook
Economy
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Eskom too big to fail, says World Bank
Economy
2.
Ratings at risk in emerging markets in 2019
Economy
3.
Political headwinds to constrain growth, Fitch ...
Economy
4.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Cyril Ramaphosa on a mission ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: Why S&P is confident about SA’s future
Economy

Related Articles

Oil falls as anxiety about global growth takes its grip
Markets

Oil stable amid optimism that Chinese spending will stem slowdown
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.