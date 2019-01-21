Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Why S&P is confident about SA’s future

21 January 2019 - 11:31 Business Day TV
Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings. Picture: REUTERS
Ratings agency S&P Global Ratings. Picture: REUTERS

Credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings has said it is confident that SA’s economy will rebound and public finances will stabilise. It expects the economy to recover and show average growth of more than 2% between 2019 and 2021.

Ravi Bhatia, director of sovereign and international public finance ratings at S&P, joined Business Day TV to discuss the agency’s outlook on SA.

