WATCH: What keeping rates on hold means

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
The SA Reserve Bank kept rates on hold, as expected, on Thursday.

Governor Lesetja Kganyago said there was an improvement in near-term inflation, partly boosted by a decline in global oil prices.

Standard Chartered economist Razia Khan joined Business Day TV to talk about the rate decision and what it might mean for the year ahead.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

