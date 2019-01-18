News Leader
WATCH: What keeping rates on hold means
18 January 2019 - 11:47
The SA Reserve Bank kept rates on hold, as expected, on Thursday.
Governor Lesetja Kganyago said there was an improvement in near-term inflation, partly boosted by a decline in global oil prices.
Standard Chartered economist Razia Khan joined Business Day TV to talk about the rate decision and what it might mean for the year ahead.
