News Leader
WATCH: The events likely to make headlines in 2019
14 January 2019 - 09:41
With the first month of 2019 already halfway through it is clear it will be a big year for SA, with the general election in May, the opinion of rating agencies, Eskom and economic growth likely to get a lot of attention.
Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex joined Business Day TV to discuss some of the events that are likely to shape 2019.
Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex talks to Business Day TV about the events that are likely to shape 2019
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: