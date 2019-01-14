Economy

News Leader

WATCH: The events likely to make headlines in 2019

14 January 2019 - 09:41 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/NOPPORN SUNTORNPASERT
Picture: 123RF/NOPPORN SUNTORNPASERT

With the first month of 2019 already halfway through it is clear it will be a big year for SA, with the general election in May, the opinion of rating agencies, Eskom and economic growth likely to get a lot of attention.

Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex joined Business Day TV to discuss some of the events that are likely to shape 2019.

Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex talks to Business Day TV about the events that are likely to shape 2019

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

As the world economy stumbles into 2019, eyes turn to China

‘Even if the world economy avoids a painful slowdown this year, it faces daunting fundamental challenges’
World
2 days ago

HILARY JOFFE: Economic consultation is good, but it's time now for action

The past few months have been good ones for economists who want to influence government policy and not just analyse or criticise it
Opinion
1 day ago

Economy in the spotlight but politics may hobble ANC manifesto launch

Ramaphosa says the manifesto is a 'bold plan' to address poverty, unemployment and inequality
National
2 days ago

ANDILE KHUMALO: Allez! Allez! for a better year ahead

Andile Khumalo outlines all his hopes and wishes for 2019
Opinion
1 day ago

Judging by the first 10 days, 2019 may be all doom and gloom

Trade wars and, particularly, China’s slowdown are  starting to ripple around the buying world, affecting transport to top-end handbag sales
Business
2 days ago

Rand stronger but faces turbulent 2019

The local currency will trade between R12.75 and R16 to the dollar in 2019, according to a Bloomberg survey of traders
Markets
4 days ago

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Interest rates expected to ...
Economy
2.
WATCH: What is SA's economic outlook for 2019?
Economy
3.
World Bank predicts tepid growth for SA in 2019
Economy
4.
WATCH: The events likely to make headlines in 2019
Economy
5.
Lesetja Kganyago blasts populist economics
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.