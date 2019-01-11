News Leader
WATCH: Is business confidence pointing to a slow turnaround?
11 January 2019 - 10:31
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci) December business confidence index dipped by a marginal 0.9 index point to settle at 95.2, but the average for 2018 showed an improvement on the previous year, suggesting that a continued slow turnaround may be on the cards.
Sacci chief economist Richard Downing joined Business Day TV to discuss the data and what it suggests about the country’s business climate
