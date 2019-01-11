Economy

WATCH: Is business confidence pointing to a slow turnaround?

11 January 2019 - 10:31
The SA Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (Sacci) December business confidence index dipped by a marginal 0.9 index point to settle at 95.2, but the average for 2018 showed an improvement on the previous year, suggesting that a continued slow turnaround may be on the cards.

Sacci chief economist Richard Downing joined Business Day TV to discuss the data and what it suggests about the country’s business climate

Sacci Chief Economist Richard Downing discusses the outlook for business in 2019

Business confidence slips in December

The World Bank’s economic outlook for SA is grim  and Sacci says the country lags behind other  emerging markets
Economy
23 hours ago

Theresa May suffers parliament defeat as Brexit debate restarts

UK legislators demand the government devise a plan B within days if premier loses a vote on her deal to leave EU
World
1 day ago

Gold holds steady, while palladium hits record high

Bullion is stable as traders take heart from possible end to China-US trade war
Markets
2 days ago

Rand steady as global stock rally eases a little

Markets are digesting dovish US Federal Reserve minutes and disappointing data from China, while local data is somewhat mixed
Markets
21 hours ago

Rand stable at firmer levels after dovish Fed minutes

The local currency gained a few cents against the dollar overnight, after US Federal Reserve minutes showed that policy makers remain cautious
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE jumps 2% to reach two-month high

The local bourse records broad-based gains as investors pile into equities, with sentiment boosted by developments in the US-China trade talks
Markets
1 day ago

