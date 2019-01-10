WATCH: What December’s PMI means for the index in 2019

Economy

Absa’s purchasing managers index (PMI) ended 2018 on a positive note, reaching the best level of the year.

The index rose to 50.7 points in December, which is just above the neutral mark, signalling growth within the sector. But some analysts do not believe the momentum can be sustained in 2019.

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to discuss the data and provide some insight on what it means for the economy in 2019.

Absa economist Miyelani Maluleke talks to Business Day TV about the purchasing managers index

Factory owners end 2018 in upbeat mood

The Absa PMI reached its best level in 2018 in December, which bodes well for the production figures
