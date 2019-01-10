Business confidence improved in 2018 but SA remains behind its peers

While business confidence was rosier in 2018 than in 2017, SA still lags behind its emerging market peers, a survey from to the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) shows.

The Sacci business confidence index (BCI) fell by 0.9 points to 95.2 in December from 96.1 in November 2018.

The index was driven down by lower merchandise export volumes, the decreased real value of building plans passed, and fewer new-vehicle sales, and the weaker rand exchange rate. Compared to a year before, the BCI was 1.2 index points down.

“In comparing December 2018 to December 2017, the task of restoring the business and investor climate remains a major challenge,” Sacci said in a statement on Thursday.

Business confidence surged at the start of 2018 with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment before falling to “a moderate level” for the rest of the year.

For the year, the index averaged 95.5 compared to 94.4 in 2017 suggesting that it “could continue the slow turnaround”.

“The general assessment is that the present-day administration acknowledges the huge challenges ahead and the role a sound economy could play in addressing it,” said Sacci.

It warned that SA had dipped below many of the longer-term trends of economic activity and financial markets in 2018.

“Though exogenous factors such as the global economic performance were relatively positive for an open economy such as SA, the country lagged behind better performing peer emerging markets,” it said.

This comes in the same week that the World Bank’s economic outlook showed that SA will be one of the worst performers in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2019 with projected growth also substantially lower than average growth rate of its emerging market peers.

