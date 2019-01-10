Economy

Business confidence improved in 2018 but SA remains behind its peers

10 January 2019 - 11:54 Sunita Menon
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL
Picture: 123RF/RAWPIXEL

While business confidence was rosier in 2018 than in 2017, SA still lags behind its emerging market peers, a survey from to the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Sacci) shows.

The Sacci business confidence index (BCI) fell by 0.9  points to 95.2 in December from 96.1 in November 2018.

The index was driven down by lower merchandise export volumes, the decreased real value of building plans passed, and fewer new-vehicle sales, and the weaker rand exchange rate. Compared to a year before, the BCI was 1.2 index points down.

“In comparing December 2018 to December 2017, the task of restoring the business and investor climate remains a major challenge,” Sacci said in a statement on Thursday.

Business confidence surged at the start of 2018 with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointment before falling to “a moderate level” for the rest of the year.

For the year, the index averaged 95.5 compared to 94.4 in 2017 suggesting that it “could continue the slow turnaround”.

“The general assessment is that the present-day administration acknowledges the huge challenges ahead and the role a sound economy could play in addressing it,” said Sacci.

It warned that SA had dipped below many of the longer-term trends of economic activity and financial markets in 2018.

“Though exogenous factors such as the global economic performance were relatively positive for an open economy such as SA, the country lagged behind better performing peer emerging markets,” it said.

This comes in the same week that the World Bank’s economic outlook showed that SA will be one of the worst performers in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2019 with projected growth also substantially lower than average growth rate of its emerging market peers.

menons@businesslive.co.za

World Bank predicts tepid growth for SA in 2019

The global lender expects growth of only 1.3% for the year
Economy
19 hours ago

Rand stronger but faces turbulent 2019

The local currency will trade between R12.75 and R16 to the dollar in 2019, according to a Bloomberg survey of traders
Markets
8 hours ago

Growth hinges on looming poll

The elections, Eskom and the weather will affect the economy
Business
4 days ago

Factory owners end 2018 in upbeat mood

The Absa PMI reached its best level in 2018 in December, which bodes well for the production figures
Economy
1 day ago

Most read

1.
World Bank predicts tepid growth for SA in 2019
Economy
2.
Exports of SA-built vehicles hit high in 2018
Economy
3.
Factory owners end 2018 in upbeat mood
Economy
4.
Vehicle exports hit record high but local market ...
Economy
5.
WATCH: What is SA's economic outlook for 2019?
Economy

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa should forget the consensus and push on with fixing the ...
Opinion / Editorials

How many emerging markets will be in top 10 world economies by 2030?
World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.