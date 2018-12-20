Economy

WATCH: What is SA's economic outlook for 2019?

SA is limping out of 2018 with expected growth below 1%

20 December 2018 - 12:03 Business Day TV
As SA limps out of 2018 with expected growth below 1% and still holding onto one investment-grade rating at least, attention is now shifting to 2019 — an election year with a lot riding on it.

Senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics & Business Science Lumkile Mondi, and chief economist at Alexander Forbes Isaah Mhlanga, joined Business Day TV to offer their perspective on the economy.

Earlier on Wednesday, International Monetary Fund MD Christine Lagarde met SA Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago and President Cyril Ramaphosa.

