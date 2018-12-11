Economy

Mining shows a surprise uptick

October's mining report showed output growing 0.5%, surprising economists who had expected a 1.5% decline

11 December 2018 - 12:17 Robert Laing
Coal mining is SA's biggest revenue generator. Picture: THE TIMES
Coal mining is SA's biggest revenue generator. Picture: THE TIMES

Three months of declining mining production was halted in October, with a surprise annual growth of 0.5%.

The economists' consensus was a 1.5% decline, continuing September's slide which Statistics SA revised to a worse 2% from the originally reported 1.8%. 

Stats SA reported on Tuesday that its mining production index, which was set to 100 points in 2015, was 104.9 points in October, up from 104.4 points in October 2017 and 101.4 points in September.

Of the 12 mineral types Stats SA splits its mining reports into, diamonds showed the fastest annual growth of 27.2%, followed by platinum group metals (PGMs) which jumped 21.4%, while manganese ore production grew 19.9%.

Copper production suffered a 22.8% production slump, followed by a 22% crash in iron ore production.

The total sales of SA's mining industry in October came to R45.76bn, a 3.1% increase from R44bn in October 2017.

Stats SA shows coal is SA's biggest revenue earner, with sales of R13.3bn in October.

The next biggest is PGMs with total sales of R10.77bn, followed by gold at R7bn.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Slump in mining output points to a third quarter of GDP contraction

A 19% crash in gold production in September dashed hopes of the mining industry recovering from October's decline
Economy
1 month ago

WATCH: How the SA economy pulled itself out of recession

Citadel chief economist Maarten Ackerman talks to Business Day TV about the third-quarter GDP data 
Economy
6 days ago

Economy sheds 16,000 jobs in third quarter, but earnings are up

The number of employed South Africans fell by 16,000 in the third quarter of 2018
Economy
2 hours ago

Most read

1.
What would a Moody’s downgrade really mean for SA?
Economy
2.
Government has no plan to fix economy, Maimane ...
Economy
3.
Richards Bay eyes new record for coal exports
Economy
4.
Global unemployment at lowest level in almost 40 ...
Economy
5.
Global growth and political climate keep rand ...
Economy

Related Articles

What would a Moody’s downgrade really mean for SA?
Economy

Economy sheds 16,000 jobs in third quarter, but earnings are up
Economy

SA’s gold industry nears end of decades-long death spiral
Companies / Mining

Rand stable as market watches for local data, and load-shedding
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.