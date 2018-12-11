Economy

Annual manufacturing growth in October beats expectations

Production rises 3% compared to forecast of 0.8%

11 December 2018 - 14:35 Sunita Menon
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Production from SA’s factories was boosted considerably in October compared with the same month in 2017, Statistics SA reported on Tuesday.

Annual growth in manufacturing production grew 3% in October after remaining flat at 0.1% in September. This was considerably higher than the Bloomberg consensus of 0.8%.

The biggest growth drivers were a 6.5% rise in food and beverages, a 14% uptick in motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment, and a 3.2% increase in basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery.

Compared with the month before, manufacturing production grew 1.1% in October.

Stats SA’s manufacturing production index, which was set to 100 points in 2015, came to 113.4 points in October, up from 105.3 points in September and 110.1 points in October 2017.

The monthly changes in factory output measured by Stats SA usually tend to be foreshadowed by the Absa-sponsored purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which is usually published on the first business day of each month.

In October, the manufacturing PMI declined for a third consecutive month to reach 42.4 index points. A level under 50 points indicates a contraction in the sector.

However, in recent months the production figures and the survey have not been in tandem.

menons@businesslive.co.za

Economy sheds 16,000 jobs in third quarter, but earnings are up

The number of employed South Africans fell by 16,000 in the third quarter of 2018
Economy
6 hours ago

We need to see Eskom’s plans

Manufacturers in dire need of some certainty on which to build
Business
2 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Low growth set to weigh on inflation and jobs data

Both inflation and jobs data have remained lacklustre as the economy struggles, writes Claire Bisseker
Economy
2 days ago

Rand stable as market watches for local data, and load-shedding

The local currency is steady after a steep fall on Monday, with geopolitical developments and domestic data in focus
Markets
8 hours ago

