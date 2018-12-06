Current account in deficit for third consecutive quarter

SA’s current account deficit deteriorated slightly to 3.5% in the third quarter.

The current account deficit was R176.6bn in the third quarter, Reserve Bank data released on Thursday showed. This is lower than the R180bn Trading Economics consensus.

The current account has now been in deficit for three consecutive quarters. The second-quarter deficit was revised from 3.3% to 3.4%.

The current account is an indicator of SA’s trade with the rest of the world. Compared with recent years, SA’s current account has narrowed significantly. The current account deficit averaged more than 5% of GDP between 2012 and 2015.

The trade surplus narrowed from R38.3bn in the second quarter to R14bn in the third quarter as there was a bigger increase in the value of imports compared with exports.

The shortfall on the services, income and current transfer account narrowed to R190.6bn in the third quarter of 2018 from R205.7bn in the second quarter.