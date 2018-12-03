Vehicle sales expected to end 1% down in 2018

Short of a miracle in the 20 or so retail days remaining, new-vehicle sales in 2018 will end about 1% down on last year.

Industry marketers and analysts have spent the last few months predicting a late-year market charge. However, figures released on Monday by the department of trade and industry show that it’s not going to happen.

Aggregate sales of new vehicles in November were 4.6% lower than 12 months earlier: 47,486 against 49,751.

Were it not for an improvement in the truck market, the picture would have been even worse. Cars were down 5.4%, from 32,818 to 31,054, while sales of light commercials — mainly bakkies and minibuses — fell 6%.

As a result, industry sales for the first 11 months of 2018 were down 0.9% on the same period last year: from 516,952 to 512,217. Cars fell 0.8%, from 341,519 to 338,701.

Exports, however, continued their recent flurry. November’s 2.5% growth compared to a year earlier, from 33,528 to 34,352, means year-to-date shipments have crept past those of 2017.

By the end of November, the industry had exported 318,489 vehicles, compared with 317,989 at the same stage last year.