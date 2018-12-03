Economy

Vehicle sales expected to end 1% down in 2018

An upturn in the truck market was the only positive in a pretty bleak year, and a December sales rush is looking highly unlikely

03 December 2018 - 15:47 David Furlonger
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH

Short of a miracle in the 20 or so retail days remaining, new-vehicle sales in 2018 will end about 1% down on last year.

Industry marketers and analysts have spent the last few months predicting a late-year market charge. However, figures released on Monday by the department of trade and industry show that it’s not going to happen.

Aggregate sales of new vehicles in November were 4.6% lower than 12 months earlier: 47,486 against 49,751.

Were it not for an improvement in the truck market, the picture would have been even worse. Cars were down 5.4%, from 32,818 to 31,054, while sales of light commercials — mainly bakkies and minibuses — fell 6%.

As a result, industry sales for the first 11 months of 2018 were down 0.9% on the same period last year: from 516,952 to 512,217. Cars fell 0.8%, from 341,519 to 338,701.

Exports, however, continued their recent flurry. November’s 2.5% growth compared to a year earlier, from 33,528 to 34,352, means year-to-date shipments have crept past those of 2017.

By the end of November, the industry had exported 318,489 vehicles, compared with 317,989 at the same stage last year.

Carmakers tune up for new deal

Handsome subsidies tied to local content in Davies's master plan
Business
1 day ago

Why SA’s automotive sector needs more than local content targets to succeed

Minister Rob Davies wants average industry local content — which includes labour and manufacturing costs, as well as the value of SA-made components ...
Business
7 days ago

Strategy for motor industry will ‘kickstart economic activity’

The extended Automotive Production and Development Programme requires an increase in local content and increased black participation in the industry
Business
10 days ago

Most read

1.
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Will SA escape recession in ...
Economy
2.
Tito Mboweni makes regaining SA’s investment ...
Economy
3.
Significant drop in fuel prices brings relief ...
Economy
4.
Rising imports push trade balance deficit to ...
Economy
5.
Record fuel price cut expected in December
Economy

Related Articles

Vehicle giant GM struggles to keep up with market collapse
Companies / Industrials

Carmakers tune up for new deal
Business

GM to cut car production in North America, says source
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.