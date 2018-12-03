First PMI increase in three months shows factory bosses are almost optimistic

The monthly survey sponsored by Absa and done by Stellenbosch University’s Bureau of Economic Research (BER) tends to be a good predictor of the manufacturing production and sales figures that Statistics SA provides about two months later.

The improvement was broad based with four out of the five main subcomponents rising compared to the previous month.

The new sales orders index was 50.3, which probably contributed to the improvement in business activity from 40.3 in October to 49.2 in November.

The employment index, however, moved lower in November while the index tracking expected business conditions in six months’ time registered its first increase since February, rising 6.9 points to 48.6.

“One of the reasons behind the improvement in respondents’ sentiment towards the future may be a slight alleviation of pressure on the cost front,” Absa said in a statement.

“Going forward, a likely significant fuel price decline on Wednesday may bring further relief for producers in December,” Absa said.

This comes before the release of the GDP figures on Tuesday. While the PMI has remained low in recent months, average manufacturing output growth for the third quarter came to 1.7%, which will contribute positively to growth.

menons@businesslive.co.za