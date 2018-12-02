Significant drop in fuel prices brings relief ahead of the festive season

A substantial drop in the price of fuel will bring relief to consumers gearing up for the festive season.

Gauteng motorists will be paying R1.84 less for both 93 and 95 octane petrol per litre from Wednesday.

The energy department said the price of diesel would drop by R1.45 and R1.47 respectively and paraffin by R1.78.

LP gas would drop by R2.43 p/kg.

“The average international product prices for petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review. The rand appreciated against the US Dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period,” the energy department said.

“This led to a lower contribution to the basic fuel prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin.”

The Automobile Association (AA) said last week that the outlook for fuel pricing in 2019 remained uncertain.

"The see-saw ride in fuel prices over the past year has shown just how great the impact of international petroleum pricing and the rand/US dollar exchange rate is on the lives of ordinary citizens. The outlook for fuel pricing into 2019 remains cloudy, but we are hopeful that some stability will return," said the AA.