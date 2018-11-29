Producer inflation accelerates more than expected due to record fuel prices

The main contributors were fuel coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products at 3.7 percentage points and transport equipment at 0.8 of a percentage point.

Motorists were hit hard by record high fuel prices in October after receiving a reprieve in September when government tapped into the slate levy to fund the increase.

Petrol increased by 24.1% compared with a year ago and was up 6.7% compared with September. Diesel increased by 28.9% compared with a year ago and by 6.7% compared to the month before.