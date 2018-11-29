Credit growth slows as banks get tougher on loan applicants

Money supply and credit growth slowed unexpectedly in October, which may be an indication that banks are getting tougher on loan applications.

The Reserve Bank reported on Thursday morning that annual growth in private-sector credit extension slowed to 5.8% in October from 6.3% in September, instead of rising to 6.5% as economists had expected.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan tied the Reserve Bank's figures to recent data from the National Credit Regulator (NCR), which showed the rejection rate of new credit applications received rose to 50.1% in the second quarter from 48.5% in the first quarter.

"This could suggest that financial institutions have tightened credit criteria towards households," Kaplan said in a note e-mailed on Thursday.

Absa Home Loans economist Jacques du Toit said the portion of unsecured household debt had been steadily rising over the past decade.