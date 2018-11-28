Economy

Fading Ramaphoria reflected in waning consumer confidence

The deterioration in consumer sentiment during the third quarter is due to worsening economic outlook and household financial prospects

28 November 2018 - 11:40 Sunita Menon
Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART
Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

Consumer confidence plummeted far more than economists expected, a FNB-sponsored quarterly poll done by the Bureau for Economic Research (BER) found.

The third quarter’s consumer confidence index fell to seven points from 22 points — far lower than the economists’ consensus of 17 points .

The third quarter’s decline followed a jump from negative eight in the fourth quarter of 2017 to 26 points in the first quarter of 2018 following President Cyril Ramaphosa replacing Jacob Zuma.

“Ramaphoria has faded and it has become increasingly clear that domestic economic growth and job creation are still stuck in low gear.” Despite the declines, the third-quarter reading remains higher than the very low readings recorded during the past three years of [former] president [Jacob] Zuma’s term, which ranged between negative three and negative 15,” FNB said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deterioration in consumer sentiment during the third quarter of 2018 is because of the worsening economic outlook and household financial prospects sub-indices, which plunged by 24 and 18 points, respectively.

Consumers, however, are still upbeat about the next 12 months.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca said: “A confluence of adverse economic developments in all likelihood deflated the confidence levels of consumers in recent months, including a technical recession in the first half of the year, rising unemployment, an increase in VAT and personal income taxes, a substantial drop in share prices on the JSE, a depreciation in the rand exchange rate and soaring fuel prices.”

The index looks at consumer attitudes and expectations and is used to evaluate economic trends and prospects. Respondents are asked about the expected performance of the economy and the expected financial position of households, and to rate the appropriateness of buying durable goods, such as furniture, appliances and electronic equipment, at the present time.

menons@businesslive.co.za

SA’s low business confidence raises pressure on battered economy

Rand Merchant Bank and Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research business confidence index falls in the fourth quarter to 31 points from ...
Economy
16 hours ago

LUKANYO MNYANDA: May the Reserve Bank keep living in interesting times

Unlike Donald Trump and the US Fed, Cyril Ramaphosa had nothing to say about our brave and independent Reserve Bank's rate hike
Opinion
2 days ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Reform momentum stalls at a time when speed is needed

President gets six out of 10 for initiating reforms and building trust with the private sector but he needs to pick up the pace and restore growth
Opinion
1 day ago

