WATCH: Why S&P decided to give SA a reprieve

Ratings agency S&P Global said on Friday it would keep SA’s foreign-currency and local-currency credit ratings unchanged at sub-investment grade due to muted growth in 2018, among other things.

The agency has, however, adopted a more positive stance on land expropriation and added a stable outlook on the ratings, which the National Treasury has welcomed as an opportunity to demonstrate that it can successfully implement measures to ramp up growth.

S&P Global sovereign ratings director Ravi Bhatia joined Business Day TV to discuss the ratings decision.