WATCH: Why S&P decided to give SA a reprieve

27 November 2018 - 10:40 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Ratings agency S&P Global said on Friday it would keep SA’s foreign-currency and local-currency credit ratings unchanged at sub-investment grade due to muted growth in 2018, among other things.

The agency has, however, adopted a more positive stance on land expropriation and added a stable outlook on the ratings, which the National Treasury has welcomed as an opportunity to demonstrate that it can successfully implement measures to ramp up growth.

S&P Global sovereign ratings director Ravi Bhatia joined Business Day TV to discuss the ratings decision.

S&P Global sovereign ratings director Ravi Bhatia talks to Business Day TV about the agency’s decision not to downgrade SA

ASHA SPECKMAN: 'So what?' attitude to AG will help to sink us

Kimi Makwetu's reprt should be a concern... it highlights nearly R80bn of irregular income
Opinion
2 days ago

SA gets another reprieve as S&P keeps credit rating unchanged

S&P Global Ratings also maintained its stable outlook, despite having cause for concern about the country’s economic growth
Economy
3 days ago

The Ramaphosa factor behind S&P’s reprieve

However, the ratings agency warned against further weakening of the  rule of law and urged protection of property rights and contracts
Economy
1 day ago

Moody’s says 15% tariff increase for Eskom would be credit-positive

The increase would allow Eskom to address rising operating costs and its still sizeable capital expenditure programme, according to Moody’s
National
6 days ago

Is SA headed for a rates hike?

An interest rate increase at the next monetary policy committee meeting looks likely as the Reserve Bank seeks to anchor inflation at lower levels
Features
12 days ago

Land expropriation without compensation spells ‘economic disaster’

Two Gibs academics have conducted a macroeconomic impact assessment of the proposed land policy — and their results are not pretty
National
14 days ago

