ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Business and consumer confidence expected to be weaker

No respite is in sight for business and consumer confidence indices, which continue to weaken despite improving economic prospects and the reluctance of international credit rating agencies to downgrade SA.

S&P Global Ratings is the latest agency to keep SA’s debt rating unchanged, citing in its report on Friday the government’s pursuit of “economic reform that should help boost the economy from 2019 onward”, despite chronic skills shortages and high unemployment.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an economic recovery and stimulus package in September, yet business confidence is expected to have continued to weaken into the fourth quarter of 2018 due to ongoing policy uncertainty, economists say. Continued global trade tension and the diverting of investment flows to the dollar from emerging markets as interest rates in developed nations rise also constrain business confidence.

The RMB business confidence index for the fourth quarter will be published on Tuesday.

FNB chief economist Mamello Matikinca says the index has remained below the 50-point neutral mark for 15 consecutive quarters. “Economic fundamentals remain dire and will likely keep confidence levels muted.”